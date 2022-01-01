Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Bread Pudding
Worcester restaurants that serve bread pudding
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
139 Green St, Worcester
Avg 4.5
(185 reviews)
Cinnamon Bread Pudding
$6.99
More about SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
Crust Bakeshop
122 Main Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Cinnamon French Toast Bread Pudding
$6.00
More about Crust Bakeshop
