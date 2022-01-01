Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve bread pudding

SmokeStack Urban Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SmokeStack Urban Barbeque

139 Green St, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Bread Pudding$6.99
More about SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
Crust Bakeshop image

 

Crust Bakeshop

122 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon French Toast Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Crust Bakeshop

