Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken pizza in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Worcester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
Avg 3.7
(227 reviews)
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$9.99
More about Ciao Bella
Brew City Grill & Brew House
104 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$14.99
Buffalo sauce, blackened chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, sliced red onion
More about Brew City Grill & Brew House
Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester
Fried Rice
Chicken Salad
Fish Tacos
Brisket
Duck Noodle Soup
Blueberry Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
Walnut Salad
More near Worcester to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston