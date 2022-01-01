Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
More about Ciao Bella
Brew City Grill & Brew House

104 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
Buffalo sauce, blackened chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, sliced red onion
More about Brew City Grill & Brew House

