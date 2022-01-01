Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve burritos

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA image

FRENCH FRIES

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA

30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester

Avg 4.3 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Dinner for 6$65.00
• Guacamole & Chips – classic, crunchy or Thai rooster
• Large Chopped Salad
• Two Quesadillas – chicken or veggie
• Burritos (3) – beef, chicken or veggie (served in halves)
• Add Mezcal Dry Rub Chicken Wings (12 pc.) for $10
More about MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java

6 Brussels Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Two Pan-scrambled eggs, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, House Salsa, Roasted Red Peppers, House Mango Hot Sauce on a Grilled Whole Wheat Wrap
More about Acoustic Java
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$2.98
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up
Chef Lou's Burrito$7.95
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Spanish Rice with Black Beans, Shredded cheese, Choice of Chicken or Ground Beef. Topped With Queso Sauce
Side of Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Cafe Services

