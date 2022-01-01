Burritos in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve burritos
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA
30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester
|Burrito Dinner for 6
|$65.00
• Guacamole & Chips – classic, crunchy or Thai rooster
• Large Chopped Salad
• Two Quesadillas – chicken or veggie
• Burritos (3) – beef, chicken or veggie (served in halves)
• Add Mezcal Dry Rub Chicken Wings (12 pc.) for $10
Acoustic Java
6 Brussels Street, Worcester
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Two Pan-scrambled eggs, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, House Salsa, Roasted Red Peppers, House Mango Hot Sauce on a Grilled Whole Wheat Wrap
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Breakfast Burrito
|$2.98
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up
|Chef Lou's Burrito
|$7.95
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Spanish Rice with Black Beans, Shredded cheese, Choice of Chicken or Ground Beef. Topped With Queso Sauce
Side of Salsa & Sour Cream