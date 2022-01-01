Cake in Worcester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve cake

deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
chocolate cake$10.00
A deadhorse hill classic. Our dark chocolate cake is layered with espresso buttercream, a sprinkle of cocoa nibs + a little bit of vanilla whipped cream.
More about deadhorse hill
Item pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.59
Lemon Cr Cake$6.59
Cheese Cakes$6.59
More about Ciao Bella
Item pic

 

Glazy Susan

50 Foster St., Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Mascarpone Cake (Online)$3.95
blueberry cake, blueberry glaze, house made mascarpone cream, sanding sugar
Neapolitan Cake (Online)$3.95
vanilla cake, strawberry glaze,
chocolate buttercream, freeze dried strawberries
Lemon Poppy Seed Cake (Online)$3.95
lemon poppy cake, fresh lemon glaze, lemon curd
More about Glazy Susan
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Mousse Cake$7.00
More about The Boynton
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Layers of chocolate cake & creamy chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate ganache, whipped cream & chocolate morsels
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.00
Lemon cake with a layer of lemon mascarpone cream, whipped cream & powdered sugar
Gluten Free Fudge Lava Cake$8.00
Hot fudge center, served warm topped with whipped cream
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake$7.00
Carrot Cake$14.00
walnuts, golden raisins, cream cheese frosting
Lemon Poppy Pound Cake$14.00
lavender glaze, candied lemon
More about BirchTree Bread Company
Item pic

 

Brew On The Grid

56 Franklin Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coffee Cake$3.95
More about Brew On The Grid
Boulevard Diner - Worcester image

 

Boulevard Diner - Worcester

155 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake$4.65
Chocolate Cake$4.65
More about Boulevard Diner - Worcester
Restaurant banner

 

Nuestra

55 Pearl St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Chocolate cake$7.00
More about Nuestra

