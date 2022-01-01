Cake in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve cake
More about deadhorse hill
SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
|chocolate cake
|$10.00
A deadhorse hill classic. Our dark chocolate cake is layered with espresso buttercream, a sprinkle of cocoa nibs + a little bit of vanilla whipped cream.
More about Ciao Bella
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.59
|Lemon Cr Cake
|$6.59
|Cheese Cakes
|$6.59
More about Glazy Susan
Glazy Susan
50 Foster St., Worcester
|Blueberry Mascarpone Cake (Online)
|$3.95
blueberry cake, blueberry glaze, house made mascarpone cream, sanding sugar
|Neapolitan Cake (Online)
|$3.95
vanilla cake, strawberry glaze,
chocolate buttercream, freeze dried strawberries
|Lemon Poppy Seed Cake (Online)
|$3.95
lemon poppy cake, fresh lemon glaze, lemon curd
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Layers of chocolate cake & creamy chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate ganache, whipped cream & chocolate morsels
|Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$8.00
Lemon cake with a layer of lemon mascarpone cream, whipped cream & powdered sugar
|Gluten Free Fudge Lava Cake
|$8.00
Hot fudge center, served warm topped with whipped cream
More about BirchTree Bread Company
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
|Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$14.00
walnuts, golden raisins, cream cheese frosting
|Lemon Poppy Pound Cake
|$14.00
lavender glaze, candied lemon
More about Boulevard Diner - Worcester
Boulevard Diner - Worcester
155 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester
|Cheese Cake
|$4.65
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.65