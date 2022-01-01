Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve calamari

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Arrabiatta$18.99
Sautéed with a spicy tomato sauce made with onions garlic & red pepper flakes over your choice of pasta
More about Ciao Bella
The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.00
More about The Boynton
Racha Thai Worcester

545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Rings$7.00
Selection of fresh calamari fried to golden brown served with sweet sauce.
D- Hot Basil Calamari**$15.95
Calamari sauteed with an assortment of vegetables, seasoned with tasty prik pao chili paste and basil leaves
More about Racha Thai Worcester
Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari - Mixed$16.00
Fried Calamari$14.00
Served with cocktail sauce
Fried Calamari - Hot$16.00
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano

