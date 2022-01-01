Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Glazy Susan

50 Foster St., Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$4.75
GS signature filled ring, house made cannoli cream, mini chocolate chips, crushed cannoli shell
Cannoli (Online)$4.75
GS signature filled ring, house made cannoli cream, mini chocolate chips, crushed cannoli shell
More about Glazy Susan
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Cannoli$3.00
Pastry shell filled with homemade sweeten ricotta cheese & dusted with powdered sugar
Cannoli$6.00
Pastry shell filled with homemade sweeten ricotta cheese, dusted with powdered sugar & chocolate morsels
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano

Map

Map

