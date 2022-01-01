Cannolis in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Glazy Susan
Glazy Susan
50 Foster St., Worcester
|Cannoli
|$4.75
GS signature filled ring, house made cannoli cream, mini chocolate chips, crushed cannoli shell
|Cannoli (Online)
|$4.75
GS signature filled ring, house made cannoli cream, mini chocolate chips, crushed cannoli shell
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
|Mini Cannoli
|$3.00
Pastry shell filled with homemade sweeten ricotta cheese & dusted with powdered sugar
|Cannoli
|$6.00
Pastry shell filled with homemade sweeten ricotta cheese, dusted with powdered sugar & chocolate morsels