Chicken rolls in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve chicken rolls

The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$10.00
More about The Boynton
Thai Chicken Crispy Rolls image

 

Thai Corner Worcester

120 June St., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Crispy Rolls$8.00
Crispy rice paper filled with chicken and mixed vegetables
More about Thai Corner Worcester

Map

