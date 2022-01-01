Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
More about The Boynton
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.72
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Cafe Services
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$13.00
Our house chicken salad (made with mayo and cranberry-goat cheese) spinach, and walnuts.
More about Root and Press
Grill on the Hill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grill on the Hill

1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
More about Grill on the Hill
Crust Bakeshop image

 

Crust Bakeshop

122 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Scallion Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Crust Bakeshop

