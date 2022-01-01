Chicken salad sandwiches in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$4.72
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Root and Press
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.00
Our house chicken salad (made with mayo and cranberry-goat cheese) spinach, and walnuts.
More about Grill on the Hill
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grill on the Hill
1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00