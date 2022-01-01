Chicken sandwiches in Worcester

Worcester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

6bcfa5e4-657d-4f16-9b49-f1f78a3fbb91 image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

112 Harding St., Worcester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection on a bulky, lettuce tomato and choice of dressing with fries and tots.
More about Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
The Chicken Sandwich image

 

Cafe Services

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Chicken Sandwich$4.72
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
More about Cafe Services
Grill on the Hill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grill on the Hill

1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Grill on the Hill
Off The Rails Worcester image

 

Off The Rails Worcester

90 Commercial St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.50
buttermilk herb fried chicken tenders, house hot sauce, honey, pickles, white bread (available regular or Nashville)
More about Off The Rails Worcester
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Epicurean Feast

1 New Bond Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
More about Epicurean Feast

