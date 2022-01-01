Chicken sandwiches in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
112 Harding St., Worcester
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection on a bulky, lettuce tomato and choice of dressing with fries and tots.
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$4.72
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
More about Grill on the Hill
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grill on the Hill
1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Off The Rails Worcester
Off The Rails Worcester
90 Commercial St, Worcester
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
buttermilk herb fried chicken tenders, house hot sauce, honey, pickles, white bread (available regular or Nashville)
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
64 Water Street, Worcester
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50