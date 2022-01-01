Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Linguini w/White Clam Sauce$19.99
Fresh whole & chopped clams sautéed with garlic, white wine in a cream sauce an old bootleggers recipe from Sicily
More about Ciao Bella
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Clam App$14.00
Fried Clams
A half pound of whole belly clams, deep fried served with Tartar sauce and choice of 2 sides
More about The Boynton
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Clam Sauce$22.00
Maine clams, quahogs, garlic, italian parsley & olive oil
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$8.50
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
Item pic

 

Epicurean Feast

1 New Bond Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Epicurean Feast

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Mozzarella Sticks

Rangoon

Chicken Wraps

Bisque

Seaweed Salad

Walnut Salad

Cheesecake

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston