Clams in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve clams
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
|Linguini w/White Clam Sauce
|$19.99
Fresh whole & chopped clams sautéed with garlic, white wine in a cream sauce an old bootleggers recipe from Sicily
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Fried Clam App
|$14.00
|Fried Clams
A half pound of whole belly clams, deep fried served with Tartar sauce and choice of 2 sides
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
|White Clam Sauce
|$22.00
Maine clams, quahogs, garlic, italian parsley & olive oil
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
64 Water Street, Worcester
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.50