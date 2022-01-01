Fish and chips in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
|Beer Battered Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$9.00
More about Root and Press
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Vegan Fish and Chips
|$18.50
8 oz. of fried Good Catch Fish Filet with fries, vegan tartar, and coleslaw.