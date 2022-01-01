Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$24.00
More about The Boynton
Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish and Chips$18.00
Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Kids Fish & Chips$9.00
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Fish and Chips$18.50
8 oz. of fried Good Catch Fish Filet with fries, vegan tartar, and coleslaw.
More about Root and Press
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$21.00
Kids Fish & Chips$8.00
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

