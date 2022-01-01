French fries in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
|hand cut french fries
|$6.00
Hand cut french fries are nice + crispy. served with our secret sauce for dipping.
|french fries
|$5.00
house hand cut french fries served with dipping sauce
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
537 Lincoln Street, Worcester
|French Fries
|$3.19
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Signature French Fries
|$1.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Olo Pizza
40A Millbrook St, Worcester
|French Fries
|$8.00
Hand cut with salt and pepper