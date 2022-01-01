Fried rice in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve fried rice
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA
30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester
|Golden Fried Jalapeno Rice Balls
|$9.50
jack cheese and chopped jalapeño stuffed rice balls served with chipotle lime aioli
Racha Thai Worcester
545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester
|Fried Rice - No Meat
|$11.95
|L- Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
|Basil Fried Rice🌶
|$15.00
House fried rice with basil and chili paste, egg, peas, bell peppers. (1*)
|Fried Rice
|$15.00
Fried rice with egg, pea, onion, carrot, and scallion
|Fried Rice (L)
|$11.00
Fried rice with egg, peas, onion, carrot, and scallion