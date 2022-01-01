Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve fried rice

Golden Fried Jalapeno Rice Balls image

FRENCH FRIES

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA

30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester

Avg 4.3 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Golden Fried Jalapeno Rice Balls$9.50
jack cheese and chopped jalapeño stuffed rice balls served with chipotle lime aioli
More about MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA
Racha Thai Worcester image

 

Racha Thai Worcester

545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice - No Meat$11.95
L- Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
More about Racha Thai Worcester
Item pic

 

Thai Corner Worcester

120 June St., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice🌶$15.00
House fried rice with basil and chili paste, egg, peas, bell peppers. (1*)
Fried Rice$15.00
Fried rice with egg, pea, onion, carrot, and scallion
Fried Rice (L)$11.00
Fried rice with egg, peas, onion, carrot, and scallion
More about Thai Corner Worcester

