Fried scallops in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve fried scallops

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Scallop Dinner$18.00
Sea scallops lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with fries, tartar sauce and a garnish of coleslaw.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
Consumer pic

 

O'Connor's Restaurant

1160 West Boylston St, West Boylston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Broiled or Fried Sea Scallops$26.99
Broiled, buttery cracker crumb topping served with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley...OR...simply fried with French fries, coleslaw, tartare sauce.
More about O'Connor's Restaurant
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Scallop Po Boy$19.00
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

