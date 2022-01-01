Greek salad in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Greek Salad
Worcester restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
Avg 3.7
(227 reviews)
Greek Salad
$9.99
More about Ciao Bella
Olo Pizza
40A Millbrook St, Worcester
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$13.00
chopped lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumber, Greek olives, onions, fried pita chips, imported feta, lemon mint dressing
More about Olo Pizza
