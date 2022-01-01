Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve grilled chicken

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Lemon Chicken and Eggplant RUp$8.99
With sun dried tomato, feta spinach & humus
Grilled Lemon Chicken BLT RUp$8.99
Marinated chicken, lettuce tomato, bacon & mayo
Grilled Lemon Chicken Caesar RUp$8.99
With Romaine lettuce tossed in a Caesar dressing & tomatoes
More about Ciao Bella
The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.00
Build your own grilled chicken sandwich with choice of three toppings
Grilled Chicken Panini$15.00
More about The Boynton
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, mixed greens and sauteed peppers. Served on a fresh Ciabatta roll with your choice of one side.
Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and glazed walnuts. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Cafe Services

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Grill Pocket$6.99
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Pressed in the Panini Press
More about Cafe Services
Epicurean Feast

1 New Bond Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
More about Epicurean Feast
Nuestra

55 Pearl St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$12.00
Grilled Chicken$14.00
More about Nuestra

