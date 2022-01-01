Grilled chicken in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
|Grilled Lemon Chicken and Eggplant RUp
|$8.99
With sun dried tomato, feta spinach & humus
|Grilled Lemon Chicken BLT RUp
|$8.99
Marinated chicken, lettuce tomato, bacon & mayo
|Grilled Lemon Chicken Caesar RUp
|$8.99
With Romaine lettuce tossed in a Caesar dressing & tomatoes
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.00
Build your own grilled chicken sandwich with choice of three toppings
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$15.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, mixed greens and sauteed peppers. Served on a fresh Ciabatta roll with your choice of one side.
|Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad
|$15.00
Roasted beets, Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and glazed walnuts. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side.
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Chipotle Chicken Grill Pocket
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Pressed in the Panini Press
Epicurean Feast
1 New Bond Street, Worcester
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast