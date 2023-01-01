Grilled chicken wraps in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Boynton Restaurant & Spirits
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Baja Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Honey and Aleppo pepper seasoned, grilled chicken breast wrapped in a tomato basil wrap with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and a garlic lemon aioli
Cafe Services - 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap, Croutons, Shaved Pecorino
|$6.59
|Chicken Teriyaki Grill Wrap, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
|$7.99
|Grilled Chicken, Mushroom & Swiss Grill Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Sauteed Mushroom, Swiss Cheese & Tomato & lettuce