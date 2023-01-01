Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Boynton Restaurant & Spirits

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.00
Honey and Aleppo pepper seasoned, grilled chicken breast wrapped in a tomato basil wrap with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and a garlic lemon aioli
More about Boynton Restaurant & Spirits
Cafe Services - 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap, Croutons, Shaved Pecorino$6.59
Chicken Teriyaki Grill Wrap, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom & Swiss Grill Wrap$7.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Sauteed Mushroom, Swiss Cheese & Tomato & lettuce
More about Cafe Services - 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester

