Hibiscus tea in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Hibiscus Tea
Worcester restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
Brew on the Grid
56 Franklin Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Strawberry Mango Shaken Tea
$5.25
Strawberry Hibiscus Shaken Tea
$5.25
More about Brew on the Grid
Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore
156 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Hibiscus Tea
$2.50
More about Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore
