Italian subs in Worcester

Not Ya Mamas Vegan Cafe - 6 Waldo Street
6 Waldo Street, Worcester
|Italian Sub
|$14.00
Pepperoni, deli slices, tomatoes, onions, mayo, provolone cheese, hots and an oil blend on a sub
Cafe Services - 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Premium Italian Sub
|$8.59
Premium Italian cold cuts on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, provolone, and pepperoncini peppers
