Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve kimchi

Chashu Ramen + Izakaya image

RAMEN

Chashu Ramen

38 Franklin Street, Worcester

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Kimchi$2.00
More about Chashu Ramen
Consumer pic

 

Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]

415 Chandler St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R51. Kimchi Fried Rice$12.95
Seitan, house-made kimchi, sesame oil, scallion, and topped nori seaweed.
More about Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Steak Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Edamame

Clams

Meatloaf

Greek Salad

Noodle Soup

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (561 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1239 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (594 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston