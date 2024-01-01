Kimchi in Worcester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Worcester restaurants that serve kimchi
RAMEN
Chashu Ramen
38 Franklin Street, Worcester
Avg 4.7
(457 reviews)
Side of Kimchi
$2.00
More about Chashu Ramen
Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]
415 Chandler St, Worcester
No reviews yet
R51. Kimchi Fried Rice
$12.95
Seitan, house-made kimchi, sesame oil, scallion, and topped nori seaweed.
More about Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]
