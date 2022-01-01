Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobster rolls in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Lobster Rolls
Worcester restaurants that serve lobster rolls
SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
Avg 4.8
(1772 reviews)
maine lobster roll
$35.00
More about deadhorse hill
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$18.00
A 1/4lb of fresh lobster meat, mayo, special seasoning, celery, lettuce, brioche roll
More about The Boynton
Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester
French Onion Soup
Tuna Sandwiches
Lox
Home Fries
Chicken Satay
Baked Ziti
Thai Coffee
Spinach Salad
More near Worcester to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(874 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston