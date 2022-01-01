Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve lobster rolls

deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
maine lobster roll$35.00
More about deadhorse hill
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$18.00
A 1/4lb of fresh lobster meat, mayo, special seasoning, celery, lettuce, brioche roll
More about The Boynton

