Mussels in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve mussels
SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
|maine mussels
|$28.00
Bangs island mussels from maine are sauteed with beer, butter, garlic + shallot, served over our creamy potato puree with crispy alliums + herbs sprinkled on top. // pescatarian. contains shellfish, contains dairy // cannot be made dairy free // gluten free unpon request- "no beer" //
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
|Mussels Marinara
|$19.99
Fresh Nova Scotia Mussles steamed in white whine garlic and hearb Tossed with our marinara sauce and topped with grated romano cheese
|Shrimp & Mussels
|$20.99
Five large wild, white Gulf, shrimp (the best in the world) and fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with fresh garlic and fresh basil, tossed with linguini and lots of Romano cheese
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Mussels
|$16.00
PEI Mussels, sauteed in a garlic red sauce, topped with fresh basil and parm cheese
Racha Thai Worcester
545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester
|Basil Mussels
|$9.00
Mussels stir-fried with fresh lemon grass and basil leaves. Served in a house special sauce.