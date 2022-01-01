Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve mussels

deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
maine mussels$28.00
Bangs island mussels from maine are sauteed with beer, butter, garlic + shallot, served over our creamy potato puree with crispy alliums + herbs sprinkled on top. // pescatarian. contains shellfish, contains dairy // cannot be made dairy free // gluten free unpon request- "no beer" //
More about deadhorse hill
Item pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Marinara$19.99
Fresh Nova Scotia Mussles steamed in white whine garlic and hearb Tossed with our marinara sauce and topped with grated romano cheese
Shrimp & Mussels$20.99
Five large wild, white Gulf, shrimp (the best in the world) and fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with fresh garlic and fresh basil, tossed with linguini and lots of Romano cheese
More about Ciao Bella
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$16.00
PEI Mussels, sauteed in a garlic red sauce, topped with fresh basil and parm cheese
More about The Boynton
Racha Thai Worcester image

 

Racha Thai Worcester

545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Mussels$9.00
Mussels stir-fried with fresh lemon grass and basil leaves. Served in a house special sauce.
More about Racha Thai Worcester
Item pic

 

Thai Corner Worcester

120 June St., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Mussels 🌶$10.00
Mussels flavored with hot sauce, garlic, and basil
More about Thai Corner Worcester

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Turkey Clubs

Noodle Soup

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Wonton Soup

Garlic Bread

Pad See

Paninis

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston