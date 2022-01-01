Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pastries in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Pastries
Worcester restaurants that serve pastries
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
Avg 4.5
(566 reviews)
Assorted Pastry Platter
$36.00
More about BirchTree Bread Company
Crust Bakeshop and North Main Provisions
118 Main Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Assorted Pastry Platter (Serves 12-16)
$36.00
More about Crust Bakeshop and North Main Provisions
