Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Assorted Pastry Platter$36.00
More about BirchTree Bread Company
Crust Bakeshop image

 

Crust Bakeshop and North Main Provisions

118 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Assorted Pastry Platter (Serves 12-16)$36.00
More about Crust Bakeshop and North Main Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Meatloaf

Pies

Blt Sandwiches

Turkey Melts

Quesadillas

Fried Ravioli

Pancakes

Apple Salad

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (928 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston