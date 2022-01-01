Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pesto pizza in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Pesto Pizza
Worcester restaurants that serve pesto pizza
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
Avg 3.7
(227 reviews)
Personal Pesto Pizza
$8.99
More about Ciao Bella
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Large Pesto Pizza
$19.00
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan cheese topped with olive oil, basil and pine nuts
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
