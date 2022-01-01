Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve pork belly

deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
divoll's farm pork belly$34.00
Divoll's Farm Slow Roasted Pork Bell is served with fresh assawaga farm spinach, carrot puree, quinoa + miso, /// contains gluten (miso) ///
More about deadhorse hill
Item pic

RAMEN

Chashu Ramen + Izakaya

38 Franklin Street, Worcester

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Bao$8.00
steamed bun, braised pork belly, apple slaw, sweet red pepper paste, scallions, spicy mayo
Pork Belly Bao$8.00
steamed bun, braised pork belly, apple slaw, sweet red pepper paste, scallions, spicy mayo
Pork Belly$3.00
soy glaze
More about Chashu Ramen + Izakaya

