Pork belly in Worcester

SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
|divoll's farm pork belly
|$34.00
Divoll's Farm Slow Roasted Pork Bell is served with fresh assawaga farm spinach, carrot puree, quinoa + miso, /// contains gluten (miso) ///
RAMEN
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
38 Franklin Street, Worcester
|Pork Belly Bao
|$8.00
steamed bun, braised pork belly, apple slaw, sweet red pepper paste, scallions, spicy mayo
|Pork Belly
|$3.00
soy glaze