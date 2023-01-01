Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Prosciutto Panini$12.99
With Fresh basil pesto
More about Ciao Bella
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

112 Harding St., Worcester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Wild Mush-Prosciutto Pizza$14.95
More about Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Mozzarella Sticks

Edamame

Falafel Wraps

Italian Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Chopped Salad

Club Sandwiches

French Fries

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (334 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1060 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston