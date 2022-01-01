Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Glazy Susan

50 Foster St., Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie Cake$4.25
pumpkin spice cake split in half, cream cheese frosting, streusel crumble
More about Glazy Susan
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Pumpkin Pie$6.00
More about BirchTree Bread Company

