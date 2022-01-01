Quesadillas in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve quesadillas

GARDEN QUESADILLA image

 

NexDine

55 North Lake Ave., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
More about NexDine
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Epicurean Feast

1 New Bond Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
More about Epicurean Feast

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Chicken Wraps

Home Fries

Chopped Salad

Pretzels

Chicken Parmesan

Garden Salad

Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston