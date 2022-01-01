Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve rangoon

The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Rangoon$11.00
More about The Boynton
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya image

RAMEN

Chashu Ramen + Izakaya

38 Franklin Street, Worcester

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Rangoon$10.00
lobster, crab stick , onion, cream cheese, rangoon sauce (4)
More about Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
Racha Thai Worcester image

 

Racha Thai Worcester

545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$7.00
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin then fried until crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Racha Thai Worcester
Crab Rangoon image

 

Thai Corner Worcester

120 June St., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Crab meat and cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers
More about Thai Corner Worcester
Rice Violet Worcester image

 

Rice Violet Worcester

287 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB RANGOON$8.45
More about Rice Violet Worcester

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Meatball Subs

Grilled Chicken

Fish And Chips

Chicken Wraps

Egg Sandwiches

Spinach Salad

Lobsters

Cake

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston