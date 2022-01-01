Rangoon in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve rangoon
RAMEN
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
38 Franklin Street, Worcester
|Lobster Rangoon
|$10.00
lobster, crab stick , onion, cream cheese, rangoon sauce (4)
Racha Thai Worcester
545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester
|Crab Rangoons
|$7.00
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin then fried until crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.00
Crab meat and cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers