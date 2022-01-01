Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice soup in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Rice Soup
Worcester restaurants that serve rice soup
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Chicken Rice Soup
$6.00
More about The Boynton
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Turkey Rice Soup
$6.50
Vegetable broth, shredded turkey, rice and quinoa. Served with herb focaccia.
More about Root and Press
Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester
Thai Tea
Turkey Burgers
Thai Coffee
Fish And Chips
Mussels
Pancakes
Turkey Clubs
Custard
More near Worcester to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston