Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve rice soup

The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Rice Soup$6.00
More about The Boynton
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Rice Soup$6.50
Vegetable broth, shredded turkey, rice and quinoa. Served with herb focaccia.
More about Root and Press

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Thai Tea

Turkey Burgers

Thai Coffee

Fish And Chips

Mussels

Pancakes

Turkey Clubs

Custard

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston