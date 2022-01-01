Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$21.99
7 large shrimp in a lemon garlic sauce topped with Fresh herbs over linguini
More about Ciao Bella
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$23.00
More about The Boynton
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$18.00
8 vegan shrimp over cavatappi pasta with tomatoes, vegan parmesan, fresh herbs, and a white wine garlic sauce. Served with warm focaccia.
More about Root and Press
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Gulf Shrimp, tomatoes, leeks, garlic scampi sauce & choice of pasta
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Olo Pizza image

 

Olo Pizza

40A Millbrook St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$24.00
giant shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter, white wine and parlsey tossed with imported bucatini topped with lemony breadcrumbs
More about Olo Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Bruschetta

Eggplant Parm

Seaweed Salad

Thai Tea

Spinach Salad

Mussels

Clam Chowder

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston