Shrimp scampi in Worcester

Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
|Shrimp Scampi
|$21.99
7 large shrimp in a lemon garlic sauce topped with Fresh herbs over linguini
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.00
8 vegan shrimp over cavatappi pasta with tomatoes, vegan parmesan, fresh herbs, and a white wine garlic sauce. Served with warm focaccia.
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
|Shrimp Scampi
|$25.00
Gulf Shrimp, tomatoes, leeks, garlic scampi sauce & choice of pasta