Shumai in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve shumai

Item pic

 

Thai Corner Worcester

120 June St., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$8.00
Steamed or fried shrimp dumplings served with ginger sauce
More about Thai Corner Worcester
Rice Violet Worcester image

 

Rice Violet Worcester - 287 Main Street

287 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.45
More about Rice Violet Worcester - 287 Main Street

