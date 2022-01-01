Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Shumai
Worcester restaurants that serve shumai
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shumai
$8.00
Steamed or fried shrimp dumplings served with ginger sauce
More about Thai Corner Worcester
Rice Violet Worcester - 287 Main Street
287 Main Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
SHRIMP SHUMAI
$8.45
More about Rice Violet Worcester - 287 Main Street
