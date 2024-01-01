Spicy noodles in Worcester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Racha Thai Worcester image

 

Racha Thai Restaurant - 545 SW Cutoff # G, Worcester, MA 01607 - (508) 757-8884

545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
D- Spicy Noodle*$13.95
Stir fried Thai noodle with egg, chicken, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce. Finished with holly basil leaves.
D- Vegetable Spicy Noodle*$13.00
Rice noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, hot pepper and basil leaves.
More about Racha Thai Restaurant - 545 SW Cutoff # G, Worcester, MA 01607 - (508) 757-8884
Item pic

 

Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]

415 Chandler St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S34. Bún Bò Huế (Vietnamese Spicy Noodle Soup)$12.95
Vietnamese soup with a spicy lemongrass broth, vegan protein, tofu, basil, & rice noodles, served with fresh bean sprouts and a wedge of lime.
More about Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]

