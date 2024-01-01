Spicy noodles in Worcester
More about Racha Thai Restaurant - 545 SW Cutoff # G, Worcester, MA 01607 - (508) 757-8884
545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester
|D- Spicy Noodle*
|$13.95
Stir fried Thai noodle with egg, chicken, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce. Finished with holly basil leaves.
|D- Vegetable Spicy Noodle*
|$13.00
Rice noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, hot pepper and basil leaves.
More about Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]
415 Chandler St, Worcester
|S34. Bún Bò Huế (Vietnamese Spicy Noodle Soup)
|$12.95
Vietnamese soup with a spicy lemongrass broth, vegan protein, tofu, basil, & rice noodles, served with fresh bean sprouts and a wedge of lime.