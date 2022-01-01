Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
More about The Boynton
Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$12.00
Our unique blend of spinach, artichokes, garlic and cheeses, makes this a must.
Served piping hot with Fried Pita chips.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern

