Turkey bacon in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about NU Kitchen Worcester
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
NU Kitchen Worcester
335 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
|$10.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado topped with fresh cilantro, crisp romaine, and our chipotle mayo.
More about BirchTree Bread Company
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
|Turkey Bacon
|$13.50
north country turkey breast & apple wood smoked bacon, cranberry mayonnaise, local greens, country