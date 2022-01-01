Vegan sandwiches in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Acoustic Java Roastery & Tasting Room
6 Brussels Street, Worcester
|Gluten-free Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Vegan Meatloaf Sandwich
|$16.00
Homemade meatloaf on sour dough with mushroom gravy, arugula, and vegan gouda cheese. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Vegan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy vegan patty on a roll with vegan cheese, mayo, greens, and tomato.