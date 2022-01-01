Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java Roastery & Tasting Room

6 Brussels Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
Gluten-free Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Vegan Meatloaf Sandwich$16.00
Homemade meatloaf on sour dough with mushroom gravy, arugula, and vegan gouda cheese. Served with sweet potato fries.
Vegan Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy vegan patty on a roll with vegan cheese, mayo, greens, and tomato.
