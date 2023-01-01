Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Racha Thai Restaurant - 545 SW Cutoff # G, Worcester, MA 01607 - (508) 757-8884

545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester

Takeout
D- Vegetable Spicy Fried Rice$13.00
L- Vegetable Fried Rice$10.95
Fried rice with broccoli, snow peas, carrots green peas, onions, scallions, baby corn and tofu.
D- Vegetable Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with broccoli, snow peas, carrots green peas, onions, scallions, baby corn and tofu.
More about Racha Thai Restaurant - 545 SW Cutoff # G, Worcester, MA 01607 - (508) 757-8884
Cafe Services - 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

Takeout
Chicken Tempura, Scallion-Teriyaki Glaze, Vegetable Fried Rice$8.99
More about Cafe Services - 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester

