Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie rolls in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Veggie Rolls
Worcester restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
No reviews yet
Veggie Crispy Rolls
$8.00
Crispy rice paper filled with mixed vegetables
More about Thai Corner Worcester
Rice Violet Worcester - 287 Main Street
287 Main Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
SUMMER ROLL VEGGIE ToFu
$9.45
More about Rice Violet Worcester - 287 Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester
Hummus
Lobsters
Pepperoni Pizza
Arugula Salad
Flan
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Crab Rangoon
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Worcester to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston