Wontons in Worcester

Worcester restaurants that serve wontons
Racha Thai Worcester
545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester
No reviews yet
Thai Wonton Soup
$5.00
Ground chicken and shrimp filled wontons with napa and scallions in house broth.
More about Racha Thai Worcester
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
No reviews yet
Wonton Noodle soup
$13.00
More about Thai Corner Worcester
