Worden Hall

Named after a 19th century guest house in historic Saratoga Springs, NY, Worden Hall offers guests genuine hospitality in modern day South Boston.
This restaurant from Hawkeye Hospitality offers modern American cuisine while providing a gathering place for family, friends, locals and visitors alike. In addition to a seasonal food menu, Worden Hall has an extensive craft beverage program with 40 rotating draft beers, a selection of over 100 whiskeys and modern inventive cocktails.

22 West Broadway

Popular Items

Hot Chicken$18.00
fried chicken, hot honey, citrus slow, pickles, garlic aioli
Southie Cheesesteak$19.00
Shaved steak, American cheese, roasted peppers, garlic aioli, chimichurri, toasted baguette.
Curly Fries$6.00
The Burger$21.00
Angus beef, caramelized red onions, American cheese, bibb lettuce and garlic aioli
Housemade Pretzel$13.00
House beer cheese, spicy honey mustard.
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Thin-crust pizza with mozzarella & provolone blend and rustico tomato sauce.
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Rustico tomato sauce, maplebrook farms mozzarella, and basil
Worden Wings$17.00
crispy bone in wings with your choice of sauce
Chicken Strips$14.00
served with hot honey sauce and sambal ranch
Baked Mac & Cheese$18.00
Orecchiete pasta, cheese sauce, parsley breadcrumbs.
Location

22 West Broadway

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
