Worden Hall
Named after a 19th century guest house in historic Saratoga Springs, NY, Worden Hall offers guests genuine hospitality in modern day South Boston.
This restaurant from Hawkeye Hospitality offers modern American cuisine while providing a gathering place for family, friends, locals and visitors alike. In addition to a seasonal food menu, Worden Hall has an extensive craft beverage program with 40 rotating draft beers, a selection of over 100 whiskeys and modern inventive cocktails.
22 West Broadway
Popular Items
Location
22 West Broadway
Boston MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Mezzana
Located in the South End’s Ink Block development, Bar Mezzana is Chef Colin Lynch's coastal Italian restaurant focusing on crudo, hand-made pasta, a compelling wine program, and craft cocktails.
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Boston | Cambridge | Brookline | DC
Six / West
Six West is located on the first floor of the Cambria Hotel Boston
Tatte - Boston Bakery
Enjoy!