Go
Toast

Workplay

Hawaii's Premiere Pau Hana and Live Music Spot

814 Ilaniwai Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spanish fried Rice$7.00
Sofrito Pollo Tacos$13.00
Chicken thighs slow cooked in house-made bone broth and sofrito of tomato, onion, and garlic. topped with salsa roja, white onion, cilantro, and crema with a pickled jalapeno garnish.
Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla served with cheese and your choice of Chicken, Pork, Shrimp or Mushroom. Topped with crema & cilantro, served with side of salsa roja.
Birria Taco$15.00
Crispy savory tacos dipped in achiote then grilled with cheese in pork fat. Served along side house-made bone broth topped with white onion & cilantro. Served with flour tortillas. Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, or Mushroom options for tacos.
Mojo Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Pork shoulder slow cooked in orange, onion, and house-made bone broth. topped with salsa verde, white onion, cilantro, and crema with a pickled pineapple garnish.
Nachos$16.00
Pork or Chicken
Topped with queso, pico, guacamole, crema, jalapeño
Spicy Camaron Tacos$14.00
Seared seasoned shrimp served on an avocado spread, with red cabbage and carrot slaw, topped with pico de gallo, crema, spicy aji amarillo, and cilantro.
Dip Trio$14.00
Chips, house made queso, black bean dip & guacamole
Mixed Green$12.00
Mixed baby greens with pickled red onions, creamy green goddess dressing topped with feta cheese.
El Burrito$16.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with spanish rice, cheese, pico de gallo, white onion, crema and cilantro. Your choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, or mushroom. Served with side of Salsa Rojo.
See full menu

Location

814 Ilaniwai Street

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bar Maze

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Row Kakaako

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

808 Juice Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

808 Meal Prep is expanding! Come in to enjoy fresh cold-pressed juice and smoothies. Also check out our new dine-in food menu!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston