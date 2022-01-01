Go
Toast

The Works Cafe

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

48 North Pleasant Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (3007 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

48 North Pleasant Street

Amherst MA

Sunday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Taste Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

.

Pasta E Basta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mexcalito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We create a family friendly, inclusive and diverse environment where all are welcomed to enjoy tacos.

Johnny's Tavern

No reviews yet

Now open for Dine-In, Outdoor seating, and Takeout! Reservations recommended!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston