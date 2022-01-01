The Works Cafe
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
48 North Pleasant Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
48 North Pleasant Street
Amherst MA
|Sunday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
