Works Bakery Cafe
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.
5a Mill Road Plaza
Location
5a Mill Road Plaza
Durham NH
|Sunday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Scorpions Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Big Bean Durham
A vibrant restaurant, bakery and café serving creative and traditional meals. Enjoy!
Village Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Durham House of Pizza
Come in and enjoy!