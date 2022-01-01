Go
The Works Cafe

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

120 Main Street • $

Avg 4.6 (2538 reviews)
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

120 Main Street

Keene NH

Sunday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Lindy's Diner

Margarita's

The Phonky Noodle

The Phonky Noodle serves Asian Fusion cuisine and has a full liquor bar plus 8 beers on tap.

