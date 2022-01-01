Go
Toast

World Cafe Live

World Cafe Live is a nonprofit organization with a mission to open doors to shared music and culinary experiences that create connections, inspire learning and celebrate who we all are. World Cafe Live offers great food and beverages daily in two unique spaces at The Lounge and The Music Hall.
A neighborhood staple since 2004, The Lounge welcomes diners and concertgoers alike. Featuring a seasonally rotating menu by Executive Chef Rob Cottman which includes everything from signature appetizers to hearty salads to Southern-inspired entrees. We also feature the best in regional craft beers and spirits to provide the perfect pairings.
The Music Hall is the larger venue located on the lower-level showcasing nationally touring and legacy artists. This space allows for flexible seating arrangements and dining options. Fully seated shows typically offer tableside food & beverage service, while standing shows have small bites available that move with you so you don’t miss a single beat.

3025 Walnut St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3025 Walnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fuel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Spurritos, bowls and hoagies - made with love.

The Board and Brew

No reviews yet

We're located at the corner of 33rd and Chestnut Streets, next to Barnes and Noble.

DK Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston