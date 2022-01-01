Go
Worldflats Montclair

Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.

58 Church Street

Popular Items

Guacamole$2.95
Stacy's Pita Chips$1.95
Basic Salad$9.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, pickled red onions, chickpeas, with lemon-Dijon vinaigrette
Euphrates$10.25
lentil & veggie blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, radishes, chopped pistachio and lemon-vinaigrette dressing
Mandarin$12.39
red bean & veggie blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, pickled red onion, scallions and sesame seeds with hoisin-vinaigrette dressing
Sea Salt Kettle Chips$1.95
Quinoa & Arugula$10.25
baby arugula, quinoa, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, carrots, chickpeas and pickled red onions with roasted tomato vinaigrette
Beet, Goat Cheese & Arugula$10.75
roasted red & yellow beets, crumbled goat cheese, arugula, cranberries and toasted walnuts with lemon-basil vinaigrette
Athena$12.39
spinach and herb blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
Banh Mi$12.39
red bean & ginger blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, pickled daikon & carrot mix, portobello mushrooms, cucumbers, scallions, red onion and sesame seeds drizzled with sriracha mayo
58 Church Street

Montclair NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
