World Fried Chicken

WFC is a fast-casual restaurant offering highest quality, made to order fried chicken with 35 international flavors. We offer authentic, gourmet flavors, including Hot Chicken, for chicken pieces, wings, tenders, and grilled chicken rice and salads. Come in and enjoy!

2527 S. Euclid Avenue

Popular Items

F7 - 10 PCS Wings By The Piece$12.95
2 Flavors, 1 Dip, 1 Sliced White Bread
G2 - 6 PCS Tenders Combo$15.95
2 Flavors, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink
D1B - Nashville Hot Sandwich Combo$14.95
Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink
F3 - 10 PCS Wings Combo$16.95
2 Flavors, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink
D1A - Nashville Hot Sandwich$10.95
Sandwich Only
F8 - 20 PCS Wings The Piece$24.95
4 Flavors, 2 Dips, 2 Sliced White Bread
G5 - 5 PCS Tenders By The Piece$10.95
1 Flavor, 1 Dip
H1 - French Fries (Regular, Salted or Seasoned)$2.95
H10 - Dipping Sauce$1.25
Barbeque, Honey Mustard, Sweet & Sour, Creamy Sichuan (Mild), Ranch, Thai Peanut, Tzatziki
H1 - French Fries (Large, Salted or Seasoned)$4.95
Location

2527 S. Euclid Avenue

Ontario CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
