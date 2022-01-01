World Pizza LLC
Come in and enjoy! Offering the Seattle area excellent thin crust vegetarian pizza since 2011. Try one of our delicious pizzas by the slice or choose toppings for a custom pie of your own. Our intimate dining room is yours to enjoy during business lunch, happy hour or evening with family and friends. Don't forget to stop by on your way to the next Sounders game for pint of local beer.
672 S King St
672 S King St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
