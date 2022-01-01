World Pizza LLC

Go
Come in and enjoy! Offering the Seattle area excellent thin crust vegetarian pizza since 2011. Try one of our delicious pizzas by the slice or choose toppings for a custom pie of your own. Our intimate dining room is yours to enjoy during business lunch, happy hour or evening with family and friends. Don't forget to stop by on your way to the next Sounders game for pint of local beer.

672 S King St

Popular Items

The Classic Greek!$24.99
Artichoke hearts, feta cheese and kalamata olives.
Dragon!$24.99
Sweet roasted red peppers, feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.
Diet Coke 12oz Can$2.50
Pepperoni$22.99
Vegan/Vegetarian Sausage locally made product
Wasabi-pineapple$22.99
Wasabi-pineapple with sweet roasted red peppers.
Classic Cheese$18.00
Whole milk mozzarella
Roasted Mushroom$24.99
Roasted mushroom, feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.
Roasted Red Potato$24.99
Our famous Roasted Red Potato with gorgonzola cheese, rosemary & garlic.
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chips, butter & love!
672 S King St

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
