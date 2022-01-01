Go
Toast

Wormtown Brewery

Come in and enjoy!

Patriot Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Don't Worry IPA 4-Pack Cans$13.00
Don’t Worry is our take on the Right Coast IPA. With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don’t have to worry because this IPA will make you be hoppy. Have a Great IPA!
Be Hoppy IPA 6-Pack Bottles$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
Mass Whole Lager 6-Pack cans$24.00
Mass Whole is an American lager brewed with a whole lot of Massachusetts ingredients. The hops are from Four Star Farms in Northfield, MA and the barley and heirloom corn come from Valley Malt in Hadley, MA. We’re proud to produce a beer that celebrates our agricultural heritage and honors our home state wholeheartedly. Cheers to Massachusetts.
Local ingredients = Local beer!
Be Hoppy IPA 4-Pack$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
Summer Ale 4-Pack Cans$13.00
Brewed with a wealth of vibrant hops including BRU-1 and Azacca, this refreshing ale conjures flavors of bright pineapple and juicy mango in a crushable package. Crank up those tunes, pop a Summer Ale and enjoy!
Rocket APA 4-Pack Cans$11.00
Rocket American Pale Ale hits you with a blast of tropical fruit and citrus notes from the Mosaic hops and a hint of spice from the Valley Malt Danko Rye. Named after Worcester`s own Dr.Robert Goddard and his historic liquid fueled rockets, this beer will launch you into a new drinking experience.
Mix & Match 4-Pack$16.00
Select 4 of your favorite Wormtown beers to create your perfect mixed 4-pack!
Hopulence DIPA 4-Pack Cans$16.00
Hops were used with reckless abandon throughout the brewing process including the mash, hop forward, first wort, kettle, whirlpool, hop back, fermenter, and brite tank. No expense was spared to bring you HOPULENCE! Dank and vinous, this beer is deceptively drinkable.
Shrewsbury St. Shandy 4-Pack Cans$11.00
We use a light lager base and infuse it with fresh lemonade to create our version of a shandy! Notes of sweet Meyer lemon and light herbal notes from the lager, coupled with the low abv, makes this beer the perfect summer refresher!
Table Talk Blueberry Lemon 4-Pack Cans$13.00
This kettle sour captures the essence of bready pie crust and fresh blueberry filling. We added 30 blueberry-lemon pies (one pie per barrel), and an abundance of blueberry puree. This culminates in a refreshing fruit beer bursting with flavors of fresh picked blueberries, golden pie crust, and bright, tart lemon peel! Cheers to Worcester businesses working together!
See full menu

Location

Patriot Place

Foxborough MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Achilito's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican Food

Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites

No reviews yet

Splitsville Luxury Lanes™ | Howl at the Moon | Topgolf Swing Suites is a rare combination of upscale and nostalgic feel. With 12 luxury lanes, 3 Topgolf Swing Suite bays and ample indoor and outdoor seating, Splitsville Luxury Lanes™ | Howl at the Moon | Topgolf Swing Suites is an energetic yet comfortable atmosphere that can handle parties from 8 to 800. Howl at the Moon provides a high-energy live entertainment experience every Friday and Saturday. Howl at the Moon’s unique live music show is centered around a party with dance hits performed on pianos, guitars, drums and more to create a non-stop atmosphere.

Bytes

No reviews yet

Serving all of Patriot Place from our home inside the Helix eSports gaming center!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston