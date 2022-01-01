Wormtown Brewery
Microbrewery offering a wide variety of craft beers made using Massachusetts-grown ingredients.
72 Shrewsbury • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
72 Shrewsbury
Worcester MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR
Come in and enjoy!
Parkway Restaurant and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Pixels & Pints
Pixels & Pints is Worcester's first classic arcade bar. The look & feel is unlike any other place around. Featuring classic arcade games, pinball & classic consoles. We offer a full bar & food with local craft beers & custom cocktails.
Boulevard Diner - Worcester
No place finer than the Boulevard Diner since 1936!