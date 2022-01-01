Go
Wormtown Brewery

Microbrewery offering a wide variety of craft beers made using Massachusetts-grown ingredients.

Popular Items

Decade Dance Imperial Stout 500mL Bottle$10.00
Brewed for our tenth Anniversary we pulled out all the stops to bring you our most decadent beer yet, Decade Dance! This pastry stout is jam packed with over 17 types of malts, 55 gallons of maple syrup, vanilla, cocoa nibs, and local coffee! Pouring a viscous jet black, this stout has aromas of brownie batter, sweet vanilla, and fresh coffee. Cheers to 10 years!
Don't Worry 4-Pack$13.00
Don’t Worry is our take on the Right Coast IPA. With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don’t have to worry because this IPA will make you be hoppy. Have a Great IPA!
Hopulence 4-Pack$17.00
Hops were used with reckless abandon throughout the brewing process including the mash, hop forward, first wort, kettle, whirlpool, hop back, fermenter, and brite tank. No expense was spared to bring you HOPULENCE! Dank and vinous, this beer is deceptively drinkable.
Cheese Pizza Volturno$10.00
Napoletana style Wood fired pizza, cooks in 60 seconds, served pipping hot.
Mass Whole 6-Pack$11.00
Mass Whole is an American lager brewed with a whole lot of Massachusetts ingredients. The hops are from Four Star Farms in Northfield, MA and the barley and heirloom corn come from Valley Malt in Hadley, MA. We’re proud to produce a beer that celebrates our agricultural heritage and honors our home state wholeheartedly. Cheers to Massachusetts.
Local ingredients = Local beer!
Table Talk Blueberry Lemon 4-Pack Cans$11.00
This kettle sour captures the essence of bready pie crust and fresh blueberry filling. We added 30 blueberry-lemon pies (one pie per barrel), and an abundance of blueberry puree. This culminates in a refreshing fruit beer bursting with flavors of fresh picked blueberries, golden pie crust, and bright, tart lemon peel! Cheers to Worcester businesses working together!
All Together Now IPA$16.00
All together is a worldwide open-ended beer collab created to raise support for the industry we love so much! We brewed this beautiful IPA with a blend of Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Cascade hops. This hazy IPA is bursting with tropical fruit and stonefruit flavors. Portion of the proceeds go to Off their Plate Mass!
Mix & Match 4-Pack$16.00
Select 4 of your favorite Wormtown beers to create your perfect mixed 4-pack!
Be Hoppy 4-Pack$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
Shrewsbury St. Shandy 4-Pack Cans$11.00
We use a light lager base and infuse it with fresh lemonade to create our version of a shandy! Notes of sweet Meyer lemon and light herbal notes from the lager, coupled with the low abv, makes this beer the perfect summer refresher!
