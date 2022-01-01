Wormtown Brewery

Brewed for our tenth Anniversary we pulled out all the stops to bring you our most decadent beer yet, Decade Dance! This pastry stout is jam packed with over 17 types of malts, 55 gallons of maple syrup, vanilla, cocoa nibs, and local coffee! Pouring a viscous jet black, this stout has aromas of brownie batter, sweet vanilla, and fresh coffee. Cheers to 10 years!

